Prince Mackay Takes RTP To Kenya! D’Banj Headlines Nominees Unveiling Tonight

After organizing 7 editions of the Radio & Television Personality Awards(RTP) in Ghana, albeit with some controversies – Prince Mackay, CEO of Big Events Gh, has taken the scheme to East Africa – www.entertainmentgh.com has learnt!



Mackay’s Big Events is managing and co-producing the RTP Kenya 2018 for radio & TV personalities in Kenya, who excelled in their respectives jobs in the last year.

The highly anticipated nominees unveiling for RTP Awards Kenya 2018 is happening tonight in Nairobi and headlining the event is Nigerian music star, D’Banj.

The main awards for RTP Awards Kenya 2018 is scheduled for March 2018.