Obizee - Dance For Me Ft Mstruff

Obizee the indigenous rapper has proven himself as a multi talented act on his new single “DANCE FOR ME” FT Mstruff.

The rapper showcased his talent by letting the world know he was not only born a rapper but a singer as well.

Obizee a one time top ten champion of Yung6ix #RespekOnMyName with so many hits to his credits like Abulo, Biya Kene, Respek on my name, Hello Baby just to mention but few.

The song was produced by Maikiel YunGin mixed and Mastered by Balani.

