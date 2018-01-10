modernghana logo

4 hours ago | Music News

Samurai - One Nation

Terna Samuel Aondofa popularly known as "Samurai" is not a new name to the music scene within Nigeria and other West Africa countries.

After hitting the air waves with "Monalisa" and "say she wanna" that went viral last year and from his forth coming album titled #MyLifeJourneyAlbum this classic Afro beat tune titled "One Nation" is released.

The song was produced by Kindwiz and mix/mastered by Zedicy The Gifted

