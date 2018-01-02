Audio/Video: Shegz S.O.D - Shoot

Shegz S.O.D who is fondly referred to as 'New Kalakuta pikin' releases viral visual and audio for hit single "Shoot".

The multi-talented entertainer whose real names are Okanlawon Segun David hails from Ogun state and has an OND in marketing from Lagos state polytechnic.

His love for his craft has kept him afloat, as after a brief hiatus he comes back stronger this time with viral visual to his hit single SHOOT produced by P-sixty and mixed by Spyritmix.

The Video was shot by young enigma Nayaeffectz for Hypeafrobeatz and the visual represent the raw definition of the street as it was shot in the 2nd Most Safest Place In The World Idi Oro,Mushin,Lagos.

Download this Audio and Video and checkout Shegz S.O.D via @iamshegz_sod on all social media platforms

YOUTUBE LINK



AUDIO LINK:

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/303257

VIDEO LINK

https://www.datafilehost.com/d/32f2cec3