SP Kofi Sarpong, Others For Computer Man’s Album Launch

Prophet Eric Akwasi Amponsah

Prophet Eric Akwasi Amponsah, known in the music scene as Computer Man, will launch his fourth gospel album titled 'Yesu Nti Meye Yie' on Sunday, November 26 at the Hope Generation Ministry International Church at Weija in Accra.

Patrons at the event will witness live musical performances from seasoned gospel musicians such as Joyce Blessing, SP Kofi Sarpong, Sam Cooper, Nicholas Omani Acheampong, Patience Nyarko and a host of other promising stars.

Other celebrities, Christian leaders, politicians, music industry stakeholders and fans of the artiste have been invited to grace the event.

The headline artiste, Computer Man, will be on stage to entertain patrons and his teeming fans. He will perform most of his hit songs on both the old and current albums.

Speaking in an interview with BEATWAVES yesterday, Computer Man disclosed that new album has 10 songs and three very touching worship songs.

He disclosed that one of the activities to mark the album launch is a raffle draw with assorted prizes lined up for grabs.

“Apart from being entertained by many gospel musicians who will perform on the day, people will go home a lot of gifts, including CD, hampers and T-shirts,” he said.

The new album contains comforting messages to those afflicted by different challenges, thereby, giving hope to the hopeless.

“The songs on my latest album were recorded to encourage people to come closer to God. The 'Yesu Nti Meye Yie', the title song on the album, is a mid-tempo piece that has traditional highlife rhythms,” he added.