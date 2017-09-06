TOP STORIES
Doreen Andoh Gets Surprise Package From Tic-Tac
Ace Broadcaster, Doreen Andoh, was today celebrated by Music icon, Tic Tac, who was a guest on her show.
Backed by Joy Sports Editor and presenter Nathaniel Attoh, Tic Tac and some staff of The Multimedia Group eulogised Doreen’s immense contribution to radio and Ghana Music.
The “Do all” hit maker presented the Queen of the Airwaves with an LED 32 inch Curved television, T-shirts with the image of Doreen Andoh, cakes, drinks and a “Citation For Outstanding Service To Ghana Music.
The citation read, “Your emergence unto the broadcasting scene spanning over two decades has been a blessing to my music and Ghana music as a whole.Your desire to work coupled with unique niche carved for yourself, has made you a Queen of the Airwaves. It is for this reason that I, Nana Kwaku Okyere Duah affectionately called Tic Tac, celebrates you, Doreen Wilhelmina Akua Andoh today. I wish you more blessings and good health in the years ahead.”
According to Tic Tac, Doreen Andoh has been there for his music and Ghana Music as a whole for over two decades which needed the necessary recognition.
Tic Tac has released three singles, dubbed, “Do all” which features Pappy Kojo, “Carry Go” which featured Samini, and “Rashida”, with three music videos to support the songs.
