Let's Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor's Bill – Martin ...
Breedgarb Signs Chief One As The Brand Ambassador

D. Klass GH
2 hours ago | Music News

Breedgarb unveiled the ambassador to their clothing label Sunday, 13th August 2017 at Ho in the Volta Region.

Breedgarb signs Myco Music and Dream Promotions act Ivan Nyagamagu Popularly known by his stage name as Chief One as the brand ambassador.

The CEO of Breedgarb, Adjei Cudjoe Bless also known as Yhaw Breed made it known to everyone present at the occasion that his clothing brand is the official stylist for the rapper, and the ambassadorial deal is scheduled for two years.

He’s very happy that he’ll be working with one of the great talents in the region, and it’s a great deal to work with Chief One as his official stylist. Some of the notable people present to witness the deal was the management team of Chief One ( Kwame Michael and Kofi Kplorm Dordunu), VoltaConnect, Kwams Studio and Qweku tibs fotography.

