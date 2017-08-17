TOP STORIES
New Music: Benita—Owase (Prod. Johnny Drille)
Benita has done it again with this classic! Inspirational/Gospel singer - Benita teams up with MAVIN Records' Johnny Drille to create a magical gospel number dubbed "Owase", reminding us of the evergreen Osemudiamen.
After previously dropping "Jesu N'abba", "Kabiyebi" and "Ayo" to critical acclaim, Benita ups the ante with "Owase" and showed why she's still very much revered by music lovers on the local and international scene.
"Owase" is a product of the ever amazing song-writing skills that Benita possesses and the precocious production talent of Johnny Drille.
