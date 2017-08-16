TOP STORIES
“One doesn't discover new lands without consenting to lose sight of the shore for a very long time.”By: Alexander(Ksi-Ghana)
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3816
|4.3860
|Euro
|5.1353
|5.1397
|Pound Sterling
|5.6304
|5.6382
|Swiss Franc
|4.5046
|4.5077
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4350
|3.4371
|S/African Rand
|0.3288
|0.3290
|Australian Dollar
|3.4244
|3.4320
4th Ghana Poetry Festival calls for volunteers
Ghana Poetry Festival, an annual event for poets and spoken word artistes will be held in November 2017.
The organizers, therefore, invite people to take part in the activities marking the event.
By volunteering for the festival, one gets to participate in an educative and exciting event that showcases established and emerging poets and performers in terms of poetry, spoken word and music.
Nana Asaase – poet
Slots include social media management, souvenir sales, photography and video, graphics, program and communications.
The Ghana Poetry Festival is an annual event where poets, spoken word artists, wordsmiths and poetry lovers from different parts of Ghana and other African and European countries come together to learn, perform and showcase their craft to the world through workshops, poetry enactments, master classes etc.
No major experience needed. All that is needed is your dedication and commitment.
To volunteer, please send an email to [email protected] or call/WhatsApp: Albert – 0265068758, Afia – 0548373658 or Festus – 0246451229. Ghana Poetry Festival Facebook – Ghana Poetry Festival Twitter – Gh Poetry Festival (@GhPoetryFest) Instagram – Ghana Poetry Festival (@gh_poetry_festival) Organizer:
By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News