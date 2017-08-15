modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

I Challenge Olamide "Baddo" To An Hour Rap Battle—Lollymade

Campus Breed
4 minutes ago | Music News

It’s no news that “Mo MI Crooner” Adepegba ololade known as Lollymade an indigene of Ogun state (Abeokuta) is one of Nigeria’s indigenous rap Lord whose Latest single “Mo Mi” is hitting the air wave around the country.

The Afro hip hop star “Lollymade” in a recent interview with the freshprince of rockcityfm in Abeokuta made his intention clear about challenging one of Nigerians’ Rap king’ Olamide "Baddo".

In his words “I have always loved Olamide and had to prove to him my worth and make other rappers sit tight by challenging him down to a 60mins Rap battle”.

He revealed how passionate he has always felt to be on stage with some of Nigerians finest rappers but would prefer a rap battle with some especially “Olamide”

“MO MI” the single is currently receiving massive love from DJs and OAP’s in Nigeria but the big question is ,Can Lollymade stand the heat on stage with Olamide?

#60minsrapbattlewitholamide

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Music News

TOP STORIES

“Foolish Born Again Christians Should Start Thinking”—A Plus

2 hours ago

Ghanaian students starving in Hungary

5 hours ago

quot-img-1I WISH I COULD TURN BACK THE TIME AND EVEN BE A BEGGAR ON THE STREET THAN NOW.OH MY GOD! DO I DESERVE THIS ?

By: akoaso -H-H quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37864.3830
Euro5.16085.1643
Pound Sterling5.68565.6931
Swiss Franc4.51424.5165
Canadian Dollar3.45133.4531
S/African Rand0.32880.3291
Australian Dollar3.44383.4511
body-container-line