Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3786
|4.3830
|Euro
|5.1608
|5.1643
|Pound Sterling
|5.6856
|5.6931
|Swiss Franc
|4.5142
|4.5165
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4513
|3.4531
|S/African Rand
|0.3288
|0.3291
|Australian Dollar
|3.4438
|3.4511
I Challenge Olamide "Baddo" To An Hour Rap Battle—Lollymade
It’s no news that “Mo MI Crooner” Adepegba ololade known as Lollymade an indigene of Ogun state (Abeokuta) is one of Nigeria’s indigenous rap Lord whose Latest single “Mo Mi” is hitting the air wave around the country.
The Afro hip hop star “Lollymade” in a recent interview with the freshprince of rockcityfm in Abeokuta made his intention clear about challenging one of Nigerians’ Rap king’ Olamide "Baddo".
In his words “I have always loved Olamide and had to prove to him my worth and make other rappers sit tight by challenging him down to a 60mins Rap battle”.
He revealed how passionate he has always felt to be on stage with some of Nigerians finest rappers but would prefer a rap battle with some especially “Olamide”
“MO MI” the single is currently receiving massive love from DJs and OAP’s in Nigeria but the big question is ,Can Lollymade stand the heat on stage with Olamide?
#60minsrapbattlewitholamide
