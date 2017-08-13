TOP STORIES
if i give you a sea of money it would dry but if i give u a stream of knowledge you shall never lack.By: ebo turkson sylveste
Black Avenue Muzik Brings You "Dahlin Gage" & His Smash Hit Music Video 'Come Take'
Black Avenue Muzik take off in 2017 on a hit spree with their third release following 'Slow Down' by DJ Breezy featuring D-Black, King Promise & Joey b in June, then D-Black's smash hit 'Bottles' with Medikal took over the airwaves 2 weeks ago and now in August, BAM brings us the official video release for new kid on the block 'Dahlin Gage's' smash hit 'Come Take'.
The single already buzzing on the streets of Ghana and worldwide has over 200 dance videos on youtube and on Dahlin Gage's instagram page (@DahlinGage1) and is a club banger set to scorch the afrobeats charts worldwide.
Directed by Jeneral Jay, produced by Tubhani Beatz and written by Desmond 'D-Black' Blackmore & Albert Nartey, watch & enjoy the brand new video for the smash hit single 'Come Take' from new Black Avenue Muzik act 'Dahlin Gage' starring Funny Face here :
Stream 'ComeTake' on Apple Music :https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/come-take-single/id1253708718
Download 'ComeTake' here : https://soundcloud.com/user-98448858/dahlin-gage-come-take
Follow 'Dahlin Gage' on all Social Media at :@DAHLINGAGE1
