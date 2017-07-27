TOP STORIES
Irene Drops Second Single Today
Gospel singer Irene Sowah has released her second gospel single titled 'Obiara Ɛnte Sɛ Wo'.
The song, according to Irene, was released to fulfil her desire to reach many more people and to share with the world the love of Christ through rich songs of worship.
Speaking to NEWS-ONE, Irene revealed that the song was written by the husband, Mr Anang Sowah.
“My husband is a very talented musician and a very passionate one as such when it comes to music. He has written songs for a couple of gospel musicians, including Jude Lomotey, The Monarch’s Praise, Praise Dynamics, and now, it is the turn of the wife,” she added.
The songstress who has been active in the music ministry since the late 1980s confirmed that the song will be launched today on YouTube, ReverbNation, SoundCloud and Fanburst, in anticipation of a full album launch soon.
'Obiara Ɛnte Sɛ Wo' is a praise song which was arranged and produced by David Okai and Kpabitey Kofi.
Irene's maiden single which is titled 'Yesu Di Hene' (Jesus Reigns) was released in April 2017 and produced by Kofi Owusu Dua Anto (KODA).
By Christopher Kotei
