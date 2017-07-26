modernghana logo

Shatta Michy Tears Prince Tsegah Of Hitz FM Apart

Razzonline.com
11 minutes ago | General News

CEO of Diamond Pub and wife of dancehall artiste Shatta Wale;Shatta Michy has taken a tumultuous swipe at Prince Tsegah aka The Don;host of ‘You Say Wetin' On Hitz FM.

The Don had reported on his show that Shatta Michy's Diamond pub at East Legon was to be demolished by officials of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) for having placed the structure at an unauthorized location also without a permit .

According to The Don, Michy who was reported to have begged the officials of the AMA, was given a one week ultimatum to vacate the place.

Social media was set on fire with the news and even Michy's husband and self acclaimed dancehall king Shatta wale was not spared. He was slammed for not legally acquiring a land for his wife when he always bragged about the wealth he has acquired.

Shatta Michy who could not stand the heat, in a Facebook post accentuated that Ghana is the only country where a young woman with a desire to start her own business is discouraged by being fought from all angles-- adding that she can never be discouraged.

In another Facebook post, Michy, lashing at 'The Don',gave him a special invitation to her Diamond pub and referred to him as a hater and an incompetent news anchor who feeds his listeners with wrong information.

Check Michy's post below!

