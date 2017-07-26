TOP STORIES
ONYE OFU UKWU ADIRO AZA AKWA AKWURU[one legged man does not answer UNFALLABLE]By: Mazi Odera
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3725
|4.3769
|Euro
|5.1088
|5.1132
|Pound Sterling
|5.7065
|5.7145
|Swiss Franc
|4.6173
|4.6200
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4934
|3.4957
|S/African Rand
|0.3358
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4841
Sidney Turns Heat On NPP Politicians;Releases ‘Biegya Na Da’
For many Ghanaians, he is that controversial musician whose songs whether touching on politics or socio-cultural practices raise critical points for reflection. Born Sidney Ofori and known in showbiz as Barima Sidney, he has lived his music career to this accolade.
And if you have missed his lyrical punches then he has a latest single for you dubbed “Biegya Na Da.” Sidney’s Biegya Na Da, a motivational song, is a teaser to his new album which would be launched in late August. ‘Biegya Na Da’ is a gift from me to my fans out there. It is actually a teaser to my album which launches in August,” he told 3FM.
He indicated that he has not shifted from being that persona Ghanaians know him for. “The album titled ‘AKOFNA’ will have 10 songs on it and it features some well-known artists. Barima can’t do away with political vibes and so there will be songs on the album that will criticise some politicians.
“These politicians are not in opposition political parties. I don’t deal with opposition. These are guys in government,” he said. Barima Sidney will, however, not name these politicians on his radar till the album’s release. The musician has to his credit a number of songs including Africa Money and Paano Hyew.
