My family opposed my music career – Kofi Kinaata
Popular Ghanaian highlife artiste Kofi Kinaata has disclosed that his family was initially against his decision to pursue a music career.
Speaking to Giovanni and Anita Erskine on the Starr Drive Tuesday, the ‘Confession’ hitmaker said his family now fully support him.
“They are managing it [now], at first they were not supporting [me] but for now they have no other option.”
According to the ‘Sweetie pie’ singer, he gets his inspiration from the good works of other people.
Kinaata born Martin King Arthur also revealed that late Highlife musician, Castro, had a huge impact on his career.
“Castro has been an inspiration from day one, he was one of the musicians we found around. As side Castro, I had Samini and my manager Tony…is there, for now…I have someone or some particular people I look up to, but sometimes you get inspired by what people do,” the reigning songwriter of the year noted.
According to Kinaata, his music career started when he joined ‘Kasahare’ in 2008 and ended up as the first runner up.
The ‘Susuka’ hit maker noted that but for an injury he would have been a footballer.
