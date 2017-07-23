TOP STORIES
Every criminal or corrupt person must not forget that he would die no matter how much he tries to improve his life at the expense of others
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
Music: Anyke GodSon - Gospel Panda (Panda Cover)
GODSON is always on point of giving his fans what they needs and as well what they wants. Gospel panda is an exceptional and one of a kind jam to his previous songs,and also to every other songs across the Globe.
Dopest Lyrics and Rhymez are also on this one. it Goes like this from the first verse....#Ashewo dey everywhere onigbo dey everywhere padi mi ti nar owo e tan lori awon olosho they go make you spend the more and they go make you beg for more so if you are not careful you go end up losing it all mo mope Ese mandu owo Eje Omandu moni Owo Eje omandu but you go End up Being Doomed this one nobi Gospel on the Beat but still na Gospel I they Spit I do this for the street and I do it for my Hood!!!...Dope Rhymez and Lyrics are definitely on this one.
Download and listen to Gospel panda, and do spread the message by sharing to your friends on all social media.
This song is Lyrically Licensed to SAVE!!!.
DOWNLOAD Music: Anyke GodSon - Gospel Panda (Cover)
https://my.notjustok.com/track/248030/music-anyke-godson-gospel-panda-cover
