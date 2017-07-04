TOP STORIES
Ghana’s Ama K. Abebrese To Host 2017 FACE List Awards In NYC
Award-winning Ghanaian-British actress AmaKonaduAbebrese will be hosting this year’sFACE List Awards slated for Saturday, July 15in New York City, USA.
Dubbed the pan-African achievement honours, The FACE List Awards celebrate the icons and heroes of today who have paved the way for the younger generation and impacted the discourse on pan-Africa’s image, its future, and potential.
As the capstone event of the Pan-African Weekend, the award’s gala brings the business community together for an unforgettable celebration of the success stories emerging within the pan-African community each year.
The upcoming 6th annual edition will continue to carry on Face2face Africa’s tradition of honouring a group of inspirational heroes with uniquely fascinating stories to tell, and bringing the pan-African community together for an unforgettable evening of inspiration and camaraderie.
The 2017 honourees include one of America’s most renowned civil rights leaders, Rev. Al Sharpton, Ethiopian-born business magnate Mimi Alemayehou, the global head of hip-hop programming at SpotifyTumaBasa, founder of the women empowerment organization Black Girls Rock Beverly Bond, NBA player and humanitarian Serge Ibaka, and serial entrepreneur and real estate developer AdenahBayoh.
Commenting on her role as host of 2017 The FACE List Awards,Ama K. said:
“I’m excited to be hosting the FACE List Awards for the first time. The celebration of pan-African achievement is something that is very important to me, and I am thrilled to be able to work with Face2face Africa to showcase the achievements and excellence of our people worldwide. I am looking forward to a great event.”
The Ghanaian lass will also be sitting on the Fashion & Entertainment panel at the Pan-African Women Forum on July 13, the official kick-off to the 2017 Pan-African Weekend in New York City, USA.
Born in Ghana and raised in the United Kingdom (UK), Amacame to prominence after starring in Leila Djansi's Sinking Sands. Her rolein the film won her the Best Actress in Lead Role at the 2011 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) held in Nigeria.
She recently played the role of a mother to young actor Abraham Attah in the Netflix movie,Beasts of No Nation directed by Cary Fukunaga and stars Idris Elba.
Before relocating to Ghana in 2009, she worked as a TV presenter with Youth Culture Television (YCTV) and Original Black Entertainment Television (OBE TV) all in London, UK.
She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Arts and Drama from the St Mary's University, Twickenham in the UK.
