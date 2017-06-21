modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Billionaire kidnapper: Kate Henshaw blasts police officers who arrested Evans

dailypost.ng
2 hours ago | General News

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has taken a swipe at the police investigative team that arrested billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudubem Onwuamadike, also known as Evans.

Recall that a special team assembled by the Inspector General of Police, IGP, in conjunction with operatives of the Lagos State Police Command had few weeks ago arrested Evans in Magodo area of the state.

Following his arrest, the once dreaded kidnap kingpin has been revealing to investigators some of his activities in the crime world.

Against this backdrop, photographs emerged online showing officers involved in the operation that led to Evans’ arrest happily posing with the kingpin.

Reacting to the photograph, the veteran actress who took to her twitter handle wrote: “If these are police men… SHAME ON YOU!! What is the meaning of [email protected] “.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More General News

TOP STORIES

4th ISTR Conference Underway In Accra

51 minutes ago

Gyampo: Limit president's power

2 hours ago

quot-img-1i'm an extrovert; i say things the way they are, i speak my mind, i make my points freely. that's my source of progress. life goes on.

By: DOUGLAS KWABENA YEBO quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.34304.3472
Euro4.83754.8404
Pound Sterling5.48525.4909
Swiss Franc4.45594.4577
Canadian Dollar3.27183.2743
S/African Rand0.33180.3320
Australian Dollar3.29283.2984
body-container-line