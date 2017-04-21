Hiplife artiste Ocli Klinton, known in the hiplife music scene as Ocli X, became the toast of hundreds of Ghanaian music fans when he put up a splendid performance at an event dubbed 'Adom TV Kumkum Keteke Easter Bash' held at Obomeng Kwahu during the Easter celebration last Saturday.
The venue was packed with thousands of music fans and people from all walks of life who danced their hearts out to music from Ocli X, Lilwin, among others.
Ocli X who was on stage for over 45 minutes delighted fans with his good and danceable music, leaving them refreshed and fulfilled.
He got his fans screaming when he treated them to some serious old school dance moves on stage, leaving them wanting for more.
His performance then took an incredible turn when one of his fans, in a surprise appearance, joined him to perform one of his favourite songs. He was, indeed, one of the best artistes that night.
In a chat, he expressed appreciation to Ghanaian music fans who visited Kwahu to celebrate the Easter for their warm reception, saying he was lucky to have had the opportunity to showcase his talent there.
He was grateful to the entire Ghanaian music fans for recognising his creative talent and offering him that rare opportunity to showcase it.
His new single titled 'Blessing', produced by AGM featuring D Cryme, is currently enjoying massive airplay on radio and television across the country.
Ocli Klinton Steals Show @ Kwahu
By George Clifford Owusu
