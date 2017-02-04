VP Records Signs Global Distribution Deal With Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall Star Epixode

Theophillus Nii Ardey Otoo popularly known in the showbiz circles as Epixode has progressively proven to the reggae and dancehall world that he is one of the best when the genre is made a topic of confabulation, drawing attention of global music marketers with his outstanding music talent and creativity.

Sources close to the management of the artiste ,Gbevu Music Group unveils that ,internationally acclaimed music distributors VPAL of VP Records which happens to be the biggest music marketing company in Jamaica with international offices in New York, Japan and United Kingdom through the Label's Agent Gino XXL Entertainment based in Amsterdam have signed a mind blowing distribution deal with the Ghanaian reggae and dancehall star.

Talking to hellogh.com in an interview in Ghana, Mr Edmund Sackey, the manager of the artiste explicated that, VP Records from now onwards will take responsibility of releasing the musician's songs and marketing them globally with effect from 10th February, 2017 where Epixode's upcoming single "Gyal Dem Sugar" will be unleashed digitally by Vpal Music.

This news sounds impressive and a big move for Epixode as a reggae and dancehall artiste being internationally marketed by the multiple Billboard Distribution Award winning label VP Records.

VP Records has over the years been marketing for top acts like Sean Paul, Busy Signal, Alborosie, Sizzla, Etana, Duane Stephenson, Elephant Man, and other Jamaican artistes who have an indelible print in the music circles in the world.

Article By: Jullie Jay-Kanz (Ghana)