Stonebwoy Scoops 8 Nominations @ Bass Awards

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has been nominated in eight categories at the 2016 Bass Awards (AMAA) to be held on December 25 at the National Theatre in Accra.

The BASS Awards is an event that seeks to reward African reggae and dancehall music by appreciating and celebrating musicians within the reggae and dancehall genre.

The award is specially designed to serve as an annual gathering of lovers of reggae and dancehall.

The 'Baafira' hitmaker obtained eight nominations in the following categories – artiste of the year, dancehall song of the year, best dancehall video of the year, best performer of the year, dancehall artiste of the year, album of the year, best dancehall collaboration of the year and reggae song of the year.

Stonebwoy is competing with Knii Lante, Rocky Dawuni, Samini and Ras Kuuku for the artiste of the year category.

Samini was nominated for best performer of the year, album of the year and best dancehall collaboration, as Ras Kuuku, Iwan, Knii Lante, Rocky Dawuni and Osagyefo battle for the best reggae artiste of the year.

Mzvee is up for best dancehall video of the year with her tune 'Hold Me Now' and Ogya Mensah De Voice stands up against Kamelyeon, Tsidi Fari, Knii Lante, Luther and Jupitar for the title male vocalist of the year.

Others who were also nominated in other categories include Fancy Gadam, Ebony, AK Songstess, Epixode, among others.

For this year, special efforts were made to expand the base of the scheme in order to meet demand of the industry stakeholders.

Instituted in 2013, the Bass Awards seeks to reward deserving musicians in the genres of reggae and dancehall.

Samini, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Ras Kuuku, Tsidi Fari, Dr Knii Lante and A.K Songstress have all won Bass Awards in the past.

By George Clifford Owusu