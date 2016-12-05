The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
5 December 2016

Jon Benjamin Endorses Delali For Miss World

By Daily Guide
Jon Benjamin and Antoinette Delali Kemavor, Miss Ghana 2015
Jon Benjamin and Antoinette Delali Kemavor, Miss Ghana 2015


The UK High Commissioner to Ghana, Jon Benjamin, has joined a campaign to win more votes for Miss Ghana 2015, Antoinette Delali Kemavor, at the ongoing Miss World 2016 pageant in the USA.

“I met Delali: she's a real credit to Ghana. Vote for her! (That's definitely the only time I'm saying “vote for … x” this week I promise)’” he said on Twitter on Friday when he called for support for Miss Ghana.

This year's event will be the 66th edition of the Miss World pageant.

It will be held on December 18, 2016 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, United States, just south of Washington, D.C. This is the second time that the United States will host the pageant.

One hundred and eighteen contestants from all over the world will compete for the crown.

The pageant officially kicked off on November 26 when contestants converged in the USA to begin their final journey to the Miss World Crown.

Antoinette left Accra on November 25 and has since been asking Ghanaians to support her by voting for her via a Miss World 2016 online application.

“Hello my name is Antoinette Delali Kemavor, Miss Ghana 2015 representing Ghana at this year's #MISSWORLD. Kindly download the #Missworldapp and vote Ghana to move me forward in the competition, counting on your support, love you all,” she said on her social media platforms.

