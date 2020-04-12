Paul Pogba 'Hungry' To Return To Action

Manchester United's Paul Pogba says he is "more hungry" to succeed after missing most of the season with injury.

The France international, 27, has not played since 26 December, having suffered a further setback following an early-season foot problem.

Pogba told the United Podcast he has been "frustrated for a long time" but will resume training when the club return after the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm almost there; I'm just thinking about training with the team," he said.

The World Cup winner had surgery in January and has been limited to eight appearances this season.

"You think bad but I've never had something like this in my career, so I always take it in a good way," he told United's official podcast.

"It makes me more hungry to come back and do well, and it just shows me how much I love football."

He said that he was caused more problems when, during rehab while wearing a plaster cast, one of the bones in his foot grew.

"I don't know if people really know what happened," he added.

"So I had a foot injury, which came in the game against Southampton [on 31 August]. It was early this season and so I carried this for a long time, training and trying to be playing with it. After I stopped, I found I had a fracture.

"I had a cast on it, a plaster cast, so it went very well but too well. The bone got bigger and so, when I came back again, I played those two games against Watford and Newcastle [in December], I could feel something again.

"So I had to have an operation and now here I am. I don't feel anything and, hopefully, I'll be back very soon."

The Premier League was initially postponed until 3 April, and then 30 April - until it was decided the top flight would only return when "it is safe and appropriate to do so".