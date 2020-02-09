Aduana Stars v Hearts of Oak – Confirmed Lineups

Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak and Aduana Stars will lock horns this afternoon in a Match Week 9 fixture of the ongoing 2019/2020 season at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

The two formal champions are looking for a win on the Matchday to earn 3 points that will be vital to boost their chances of clinching the league title at the end of the season.

Aduana Stars head Coach David Amoah has named league top scorer Yahaya Mohammed to lead the lines for his team and will be supported up front by attacker Bright Adjei.

For Hearts of Oak, Coach Edward Nii Odoom has made one change from his team that faced Ashanti Gold in midweek. Midfielder Benjamin Afutu returns to the first eleven to replace Aziz Nurudeen while Joseph Esso, Kofi Kordzi and Daniel Afriyie form the dangerous trio upfront.

Aduana Stars starting eleven to face Hearts:

Joseph Addo, Caleb Amankwah, Isaac Kwain, Abdulman Fataw, Kouassi Jean Flavin, Elvis Opoku, Amevor Musah, Samuel Bioh, Tijani Joseph, Bright Adjei, Yahaya Mohammed.

Hearts of Oak starting eleven to face Aduana Stars

Richard Attah (G), Fatawu Mohammed ©, Raddy Ovouka, Robert Addo Sowah, Mohammed Alhassan, Emmanuel Nettey, Frederick Ansah Botchway, Benjamin Afutu, Joseph Esso, Kofi Kordzi, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.