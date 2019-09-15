Former Ghana Coach Rudi Gutendorf Is Dead

Former Black Stars coach Rudi Gutendorf has died aged 93.

The German, nicknamed the godfather of international coaching, is said to have passed away in Germany.

He had a short stint with the Black Stars between 1985-1986 with CK Gyamfi and Cecil Jones Attuquayfio (all late) part of his backroom staff.

His highest achievement was winning the Supreme Council for Sports in Africa tournament which held in Ghana in 1986.

Gutendorf took the Black Stars through an abortive 1986 Africa Cup of Nations.

This was after he had become the first foreign manager to win the Japanese League in 1984 with Yomiuri SC.

Gutendorf holds a Guinness World Record for coaching 55 teams in 32 countries across five continents.

One of his proudest moments as manager was guiding Rwanda's national team after the 1994 genocide.