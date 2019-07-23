Latif Blessing Slams Ibrahimovic; Describe Him As 'Inhuman'

Ghanaian international, Latif Atta Blessing, has blasted Zlatan Ibrahimovic after the Swede shoved him over in celebration of a goal in the Los Angeles ‘El Trafico’ derby on Friday night.

Before the encounter, the former Manchester United forward had bristled at comparisons with Blessings Los Angeles FC teammate Carlos Vela.

In a matchup between the MLS top two scorers, Ibrahimovic scored his second hat trick in MLS and led the Galaxy to a 3-2 victory in the first meeting between the two clubs this season.

However, after Ibrahimovic’s left-footed strike completed a well-deserved at the trick for the LA Galaxy striker, he appeared to run into the former Liberty Professionals who flew into the air and collapsed onto the ground.

Blessing, 22, later took to Twitter to question the "inhuman" actions of outspoken Sweden.