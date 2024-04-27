French Ligue 1: Andre Ayew scores in Le Havre' 3-3 draw at PSG

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew showcased his prowess on the pitch as Le Havre battled Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to a thrilling 3-3 draw in a French Ligue 1 showdown.

The seasoned 34-year-old found the back of the net with a spectacular goal during the intense clash at the Parc des Princes. Ayew, who was a key figure from the start, contributed significantly before being substituted after 71 minutes.

Le Havre kicked off the scoring spree in the 19th minute with a superb team effort, expertly finished by Christopher Operi. PSG swiftly responded, levelling the scoreline in the 28th minute courtesy of Bradley Barcola.

Ayew then reclaimed the lead for Le Havre in the 38th minute with a stunning left-footed strike, capitalizing on a clever backheel assist from Loic Nego.

The momentum swung further in Le Havre's favour when Abdoulaye Toure confidently converted a penalty in the 61st minute, leaving PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas with no chance.

However, PSG demonstrated their resilience, clawing their way back into contention. Achraf Hakimi narrowed the deficit with a goal in the 78th minute, before Goncalo Ramos sealed a dramatic comeback with a sensational header in the 95th minute, securing a hard-fought 3-3 draw.

Throughout the season, Andre Ayew has been a consistent force for Le Havre, tallying three goals in 15 league appearances, and his impactful performance against PSG was yet another testament to his skill and experience on the field.