Zamalek's bid to halt Dreams FC historic journey in CAF Confederation Cup

The TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup semi-finals matches are set to reach their climax as Dreams FC of Ghana welcome Egyptian giants Zamalek in what promises to be a gripping encounter.

In the first leg at Cairo Stadium, Zamalek and Dreams played out a tense goalless draw, leaving everything to play for the return fixture in Kumasi on Sunday.

Zamalek, motivated to halt Dreams' remarkable journey in the competition, will be eager to secure their ticket to the final.

Led by Portuguese coach Jose Gomez, Zamalek will look to capitalise on their attacking prowess, with the trio of Ahmed Fattouh, Omar Gaber, and Ahmed Mustafa "Zizou" leading the charge.

However, the likely absence of captain Mahmoud Abdel Razek "Shikabala" due to injury could pose a challenge for the Whites.

Dreams, under the guidance of coach Abdul Karim Zito, will rely on their solid defensive style and the goal-scoring prowess of competition top scorer John Antwi.

With five goals to his name, Antwi will be instrumental as Dreams seek to upset the odds and secure a spot in the final.

As the dark horse of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup , Dreams will be determined to continue their impressive run and make history for Ghanaian football.

Meanwhile, in the other semi-final clash, RS Berkane of Morocco will face USM Alger, following the events of the first leg.

With the Algerian team declared losers (0-3), USM Alger faces an uphill battle as they seek to overturn their deficit and book their place in the final.

Led by Spanish coach Juan Garrido, USM Alger will rely on the experience and brilliance of players like Zinedine Belaid and Nabil Lamara to mount a comeback.

RS Berkane, guided by Tunisian coach Moin Chaabani, will be determined to hold onto their advantage and secure their spot in the final.

With goalkeeper Hamza Al-Hamiani and a talented squad at their disposal, RS Berkane will look to capitalize on home advantage and seal their place in the title decider.

With both matches finely poised, African football fans are in for a thrilling weekend as the second-leg matches of semi-finals of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup are played on Sunday.

  • TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup Semi-Finals Fixtures:

Sunday, 28 April (Second Leg)

  • 16h00 GMT | Dreams vs Zamalek
  • 19h00 GMT | RSB Berkane vs USM Alger

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

