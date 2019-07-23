CAF CL: Coach Ibrahim Musah Tips Kano Pillars To progress Ahead Of Kotoko

Head Coach for Nigerian giant Kano Pillars, Ibrahim Musah has stressed that his side is favorite to beat Kumasi Asante Kotoko over two legs to ensure they progress to the next round of the CAF Champions League.

The two clubs have been paired to face each other at the preliminary stage of CAF's top tier inter-club competition which is set to start next month.

Whiles both side know the match will be tough, Coach Ibrahim Musah is already tipping Kano Pillars to see off the Porcupine Warriors at the end of the two legs to advance into the next round.

Speaking in a phone interview with Kumasi based Oyerepa FM, the gaffer noted, “We have a brighter chance of eliminating Asante Kotoko. We are going to do our best”.

“I have heard about the team but don't know much about Kotoko. We are not scared about Kotoko, what you bring presently is more important than success achieved years ago”.

“We just concluded our league in Nigeria, we are preparing very well because we are going to meet a great team in Ghana”.

The first leg is of the tie will be played on Sunday, August 10, 2019, at the Sani Abacha Stadium.