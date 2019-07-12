Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
12.07.2019 Sports News

Tour de France: Groenewegen sprints to stage 7 victory

By RFI
GONZALO FUENTES/Reuters
1 HOUR AGO SPORTS NEWS

Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen has won the seventh stage of the Tour de France in a bunch sprint after a flat 230-km ride from Belfort to Chalon-sur-Saône. The Jumbo-Visma crossed the line just ahead of Australian Caleb Ewan and points jersey Peter Sagan of Slovakia.

The Jumbo-Visma rider beat Australian Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and Slovak Peter Sagan (Bora Hansgrohe) into second and third, respectively.

It was Groenewegen's fourth stage win on the Tour, two years after his first came in the prestigious final ride on the Champs Elysees in Paris.

Italian Giulio Ciccone (Trek Segafredo), who extended his contract with Trek-Segafredo by two years until 2021, retained the overall lead.

Saturday's eighth stage is a 200 km ride from Macon to St Etienne, where France's Julian Alaphilippe, second overall six seconds off the pace, is expected to try and regain the yellow jersey on a hilly course in central France.

On the longest stage of the race, Frenchmen Yoann Offredo and Stephane Rossetto formed the day's breakaway with virtually no chance of going all the way against a peloton working towards a bunch sprint finish.

Ireland's Nicolas Roche lost focus and fell off his bike without any injuries while American Tejay van Garderen, once a Tour overall contender, suffered damages in a crash early on.

"Tejay suffered an injury to his face, among other abrasions. He's been checked and treated by Le Tour doctor and will be evaluated further by the team doctor at the finish," his EF-Education First team said. 

(Reuters)

Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

NAM1 defrauded 16,000 people of GH¢1.68bn - State prosecutor...

7 hours ago

Akufo-Addo Gov't Will Continue To Protect Journalists —Oppon...

9 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line