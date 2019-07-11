GNPC Ghana Fastest Human To Rock Accra On July 27

The Accra Open of the GNPC Ghana Fastest Human 2019 edition would be held at the University of Ghana, Legon on July 27, 2019, with Mr Anselm Ray Sowah, MD of GCB as the Special Guest of Honour.

This is an opportunity for athletes in the Greater Accra, Volta and Eastern Regions to showcase their running skills.

Though athletics is sleeping in the region and Reks Brobbey and his team want to help, it would be very good and important for sports fans to show up at the main stadium of the University to cheer up the runners because the gates would be open free and Indomie will treat everyone with a surprise.

The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) is going to provide an electronic timer to ensure that the runners are times accurately.

The concept which was mooted by Reks Brobbey, a former national athlete and Olympian is to unearth and groom sprinters for Ghana to compete at the world level, especially the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

So far, many good athletes have been discovered at most are abroad training at Universities.

Runners who register would compete in 100 meters for Under 10, Under 15, Under 18 and the Seniors in both male and female categories.

Rising Star, Edwin Gadayi of Kumasi won the Ashanti Region Open and he is expected in Accra to better his time.

The GNPC Ghana Fastest Human is supported by Moringa King, Adidas, GCB, Wrenco, Indomie, Kriate Lync, Pippas Gym and Global Media Alliance.