AFCON 2019: Senegal Through To Semi-Finals After Beating Benin 1-0

The Teranga Lions of Senegal are through to the semi-finals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament following a deserved 1-0 win over the Squirrels of Benin 1-0 at the 30 June Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

The two countries went head to head earlier today to battle for a place in the last 4 of this year’s tournament which is currently ongoing in Egypt. After a pulsating encounter though, it is the star-studded Senegalese side that has reigned supreme.

An entertaining first half of end to end action ended goalless despite the two teams coming close to scoring on a lot of occasions. The Teranga Lions who dominated the half failed to capitalize on the chances they created and allowed the Squirrels to grow in confidence.

The less fancied side even went on to score in the dying minute of the half but was not allowed to celebrate after it was disallowed following a directive from the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) which spotted an infringement in the build-up to the equalizer.

The second half just like the first was full of action as both sides pushed for the vital equalizer to ensure they progress into the semi-finals. Benin did a good job to keep their opponent in check until the 69th minute when a good pass from Liverpool winger Sadio Mane found Idrissa Gueye in the opponent’s 18-yard box.

The Everton midfielder made no mistakes and slotted his effort into the back of the net to give Senegal the goal that eventually won them the match.

Benin tried to get back into the match after conceding but were reduced to 10 men 8 minutes to end proceedings which affected their attacking play.

Senegal has become the first team to book a place in the semi-finals and will likely face the Tunisia or Madagascar who are expected to lock horn tomorrow in another quarter-final encounter.