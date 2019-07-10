AFCON 2019: We Need To Remain Focus For Senegal Clash – Benin Coach Michel Dussuyer

Head Coach for the Squirrels of Benin, Michel Dussuyer has stressed that his team will need to be extra focused when they come up against the Teranga Lions of Senegal in the quarter-finals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations 9AFCON0 tournament.

The two countries survived the round of 16 and have booked a date in the quarter-finals stage which is expected to be played later today. Though Senegal is clear favorites to win the fixture, Benin is hoping to continue their dream campaign to cause an upset.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference yesterday, Michel Dussuyer indicated that the Teranga Lions has a very good team with physical qualities. This according to him makes them very dangerous and his side will need to be extra focused to enable them to get anything out of the match.

“They are a very good team with tactical and physical qualities. Senegal is here to play for the title. In this kind of matches, every detail counts and we must stay focused throughout the match because we are determined to go as far as possible”, he said.

He further stated that it is a great achievement for his team to have managed to reach the quarter-finals.

“We are in a rising curve and we are going to make a great match to continue our adventure. The fact of being among the top eight teams in Africa is a great achievement for Benin who will play without pressure because all the pressure will be on Senegal”.

The match will be played at the 30 June Stadium at 16:00GMT.