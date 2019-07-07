Modern Ghana logo

07.07.2019 Cup of Nations

AFCON 2019: Ghana Coach Kwesi Appiah Predicts An Entertaining Match With Tunisia On Monday Night

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Head Coach for the Black Stars of Ghana, James Kwesi Appiah has predicted an entertaining match with the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia when the two sides meet on Monday night for the last round of 16 match of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The West African side despite picking up more points than the North African side at the end of the group stage is in no means the favorite to win the match especially looking at the surprises that have already happened at this year’s tournament.

Whiles many are anticipating a fiercely contested battle on the match day, head coach for the Black Stars James Kwesi Appiah has assured that his charges will perform well and give off their best to emerge as winners at the end of the day.

He noted, “Tomorrow’s match will be entertaining from both sides and Tunisia is one of the strong teams in the tournament. I believe in my team and they will perform well tomorrow”.

“The players also know what is at stake and we will give our best performance tomorrow”, he concluded.

Ghana has been given a boost ahead of the cracking fixture following the return of winger Thomas Agyepong and defender Jonathan Mensah who missed the team's last match against Guinea Bissau.

Tomorrow’s match will be played at the Ismailia Stadium with kickoff time set at 19:00GMT.

