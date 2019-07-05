Modern Ghana logo

05.07.2019 Cup of Nations

AFCON 2019: Thomas Agyepong Returns To Training Ahead Of Tunisia Clash

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ghana have been handed a major boost as Thomas Agyepong returned to training ahead of the round of 16 clash against Tunisia on Monday.

The pacy winger suffered an injury against Benin in Ghana's opening match at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

The Manchester City winger missed Cameroon and Guinea Bissau games but has returned to full fitness and has started training after missing in the last two games.

His return is a massive boost for the Black Stars who have lost Christian Atsu to injury.

Ghana will slug it out Tunisia in Ismailia for a place in the last of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Africa Cup of Nations 2019
