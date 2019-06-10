AFCON 2019: Kwesi Appiah Impressed With AFCON Preparations [VIDEO]

Coach Kwesi Appiah says he is satisfied with Black Stars pre-tournament preparations in Dubai ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars have been camping in Dubai for a week now as they prepare for Africa's finest tournament in Egypt.

The team, however, lost to Namibia in a warm-up game at the Jeber Ali Training Facility on Sunday afternoon.

However, the 53-year-old reveals his happiness about how preparations have gone after one week of training in the Asian country.

The 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations will begin on June 21 to July 19.

Ghana are in the Group F alongside Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Benin.