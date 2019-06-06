Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
06.06.2019 Cup of Nations

AFCON 2019: Micheal Osei Confident Ghana Will End 37 Years Trophy Drought

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
AFCON 2019: Micheal Osei Confident Ghana Will End 37 Years Trophy Drought
JUN 6, 2019 CUP OF NATIONS

Former Asante Kotoko gaffer, Michael Osei beleives Ghana can win the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations but has implored the public to end the spread of negativity around the team.

After winning the fourth trophy in Libya 1982, the Black Stars have struggled to win Africa's finest tournament.

However, the technical team of the team to end the country's 37 years trophy drought in Egypt.

But the assistant coach of the Black Meteors is confident the Black Stars will make history in Egypt.

“We are favourite for the Afcon. Ghanaians should say positive words to the Black Stars instead of the negative thoughts,” Osei told New Mercury FM.

“Even your own son or daughter if you say negative things to, it eventually become a curse on him or her. We should also respect the coach,” he added.

Coach Kwesi Appiah and the team are in Dubai for pre-AFCON training with the team expected to move to Egypt in a fortnight time.

The team will play South Africa and Namibia in a friendly before the start of the tournament which kicks off on June 21 to July 19.

The 23-man squad for the competition will be named on June 10.

Ghana are in Group F alongside Benin, Guinea Bissau and Cameroon.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

Nana Addo cuts sod for $100m military housing project

4 hours ago

2020 polls: Be firm and impartial – Kufuor to EC

4 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line