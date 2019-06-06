Modern Ghana logo

06.06.2019 Cup of Nations

AFCON 2019: Ghana’s Opponents Cameroon Open Training Camp In Spain [PHOTOS]

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
JUN 6, 2019 CUP OF NATIONS

Ghana’s second Group F opponents, Cameroon had their first training session in Spain on Tuesday, June 4 ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Indomitable Lions, who are defending African champions, have called up 34 players into their provisional team for the tournament and they trained for the first time at Real Madrid’s training base at Valdebebas in Madrid.

The team will be there until June 10 and as part of their preparations, they will play against Zambia on June 9 and club side, Alcorcon, on June 10.

They will then head to Qatar for training between the 11th and 16th of June. They will face Zambia in another pre-AFCON friendly on June 17.

They will wrap up their training in Yaounde between June 18 and 20 before heading to their Ismaily base in Egypt for the tournament.

Clarence Seedorf’s side will face Guinea-Bissau on June 25 before facing Ghana on June 29 and Benin on July 2.

Below is the squad in Madrid
Full squad
Goalkeepers:
Andre Onana, Fabrice Ondoua, Idriss Carlos Kameni, Omossola Mejo Simon

Defenders
Fai Collins, Onguene Jerome, Ngadeu Ngadjui, Yaya Banana, Armel Kana Biyik, Gaetan Bong, Oyongo Bitolo, Dawa Tchakonte, Fuchs Jeando

Midfielders
Zambo Anguissa, Kunde Malong, Georges Mandjeck, Arnaud Djoum, Wilfrid Kaptoum, Petrus Boumal, Akono Pierre Ramses

Forwards
Paul Georges Ntep, Fabrice Olinga, Stephane Bahoken, Jacques Zoua, Clinton Njie, Bassogo Christian, Eric Maxime Choupo Moting, Vincent Aboubakar, Joel Tagueu, Salli Edgar, Jean Pierre Nsame, Olivier Boumal, Moumi Ngamaleu, Karl Toko Ekambi

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
