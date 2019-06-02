AFCON 2019: Black Stars Technical Team To Boosted By Two Experts From England

The technical team of the Black Stars will be boosted by the inclusion of two experts from the English Premiership ahead of the Egypt 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

This was made known by the head coach of the team, Kwasi Appiah at the presidential reception held for the Black Stars at the Jubilee House on Thursday night.

While introducing his backroom staff to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Coach Appiah disclosed that the team would be joined by a physical trainer from Arsenal, as well as a video analyst from Premiership champions, Manchester City.

He explained that in the case of the physical trainer, the players were allowed to choose somebody they wanted to play that role for them.

"His Excellency, we have about three more; a physical trainer coming from Europe. Actually, that one we allowed the players to choose who they want to play that role.

"We have a physical trainer from Arsenal. He will also be joining the team and then we have one video analyst from Man City who will also be joining the team," he said.

Talking about his team's chances at the tournament, he said: "I believe in my players and the technical team and we are not going to let the nation down because we know what is at stake."

"It’s been years and it’s not the best. We all need to go out there and make sure we make Ghanaians proud," he stated.

"Since December, His Excellency has been involved to make sure that everything that we need is provided, so it’s up to us to pay back to make him and the whole nation happy," he said.

He later on introduced some members of his technical team who were present at the function. They included the assistant coach, Ibrahim Tanko, Stephen Appiah (team coordinator), Dr Adomako (medical doctor), the physiotherapist, first and second masseur, video analyst and the equipment officer (Osumanu).

The 32nd edition of Africa's finest tournament is expected to kick off on June 21 to July 19.

Ghana are Group F alongside Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Benin.