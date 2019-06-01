AFCON 2019: It Will Be 'Extremely' Difficult For Black Stars Win AFCON - Abubakar Damba

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Abubakar Damba has cast doubt on Black Stars winning the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations insisting it will be extremely difficult for Kwesi Appiah and his boys to win the ultimate.

Ghana are seeking to end its long absence of trophy after winning Africa's finest trophy in 1982 in Libya.

The Black Stars will shores of the country for Dubai for pre-AFCON camping for three weeks and will play South Africa and Namibia.

Despite coming close in 1992, 2010 and 2015, the former Dreams FC gaolkeeper's trainer beleives the expansion of the tournament from 16 to 24 nation tournament will make it difficult for Ghana to breaking its 37 years trophy jinx.

"We have a good team but the tournament will be difficult because it has now be expanded from 16 to 24 countries competing for the ultimate," he told the press at the 2019 Ghana Football Awards launch in Accra.

"The team will leave for Dubai to prepare for the tournament and for me, the preparation ahead of the tournament has been poor. I am a Ghanaian and I will be happy if Ghana win the trophy but realistically, it will be difficult for Kwesi Appiah and his boys to win the trophy," he added.

The four times African champions have been paired with Cameroon, Benin and Guinea Bissau in Group F.