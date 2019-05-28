NC Special Competition: I Am Currently The Best Defender In The Country -- Mohammed Alhassan

Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Mohammed Alhassan has tagged himself as the best defender currently in Ghana, after getting a call up to the provisional 30-man squad for the upcoming AFCON.

The stalwart defender becomes the first Hearts of Oak player to get a call up to the Black Stars since 2006, when former defender Dan Quaye was picked for the World Cup in Germany.

According to the 27-year old, his qualities make him the best in the country.

“I respect every player in this country, but currently I am the best defender looking at my qualities and the caliber of player I am,” Alhassan told Kickgh.com.

“I give out my best when I am on the field. I am in a top form. I’ll choose myself as the best defender amongst my colleagues.

“But there are good defenders in our football. Each and everyone has their quality,” he added.

Alhassan has been an influential part of Hearts of Oak’s success in the NC Special Competition, helping the Phobians finish top of Zone B.