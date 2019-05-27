Kenpong Travels Announces Special AFCON Package

CEO, Kenpong Group Of Companies, Kennedy Agyapong

Trusted travel and tour company, Kenpong Travel and Tours has rolled out an attractive package for soccer fans and corporate entities intending to travel for this year's African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

The package included; flight ticket, accommodation, internal transport, match tickets and a visits to tourists sites for the Group matches, and as far as the Black Stars stay in the competition.

A release issued by Kenpong Communications, a subsidiary of the Kenpong Group stated that the package has been designed for corporate entities and supporters.

The release added "With a track record as one of the trusted travel and tour companies in Ghana, we have put together this attractive package to ensure majority of soccer fans travel to Egypt to rally support for the Black Stars."

It added “Already, the offices of Egypt Air has agreed for a charter flight after meeting with them on Friday; making it more, taking into consideration that it is a direct flight. Prospective fans should contact our Roman Ridge offices, near the Saudi Arabian Embassy for details.”

The Black Stars are housed in Group F with Cameron, Benin and Guinea Bissau. They would be based in Ismailia.

The biennial soccer competition is set to kick off from June 21 to July 19.