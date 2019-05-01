AFCON 2019: Egypt’s Sports Minister Intervenes To Resolve Egypt Games Match Ticket Issue At Tourney

Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhy has intervened to resolve the issue of Egypt games match tickets pricing in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, an official ministry statement said.

The 2019 AFCON organizing committee had announced the ticket prices for the games, in which they announced EGP 200 for Category 3, EGP 400 for Category 2, EGP 600 for Category 1. Then EGP 500 for upper Category 1 and finally EGP 2500 for the presidential box.

This news has caused a wide negative reaction from Egyptian fans and even former football figures calling for this tickets pricing list to be reconsidered to suit the Egyptian football fans who hoped to be able to attend the games.

And the response came quick after the Ministry announced Ashraf Sobhy had contacts with Egyptian Football Association president Hany Abou-Rida to work on a solution.

“In a phone call with LOC Chairman Abou-Rida, Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhy worked on solving the issue of AFCON match tickets which caused a big outrage among the Egyptian football fans,” the statement read.

“Sobhy affirmed he will work on configuring the best atmosphere for the fans attendance and he will interfere to remove any obstacle that block this goal.”

“Sobhy agreed with Abou-Rida on the re-evaluation of these prices and decreasing them in a way that suits the [financial] abilities of the Egyptian fans.”

On the other hand, Abou-Rida confirmed that AFCON organizing committee is re-evaluating the tickets prices in a way to assure the success of the tournament.

The FIFA executive committee member clarified that the tickets of the 3rd category and the tickets of the other AFCON groups are the ones being re-assessed by the organizing committee.