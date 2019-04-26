'I Am Unhappy With New At Ashgold' - Svetislav Tanasijevic

Coach Svetislav Tanasijevic has expressed his frustration with the decision of AshantiGold’s management to demote to the youth team.

The Serbian realized the new changes after reporting to training on Tuesday with reports claiming he had a confrontation with his replacement Kjetil Zachariassen who had assumed his duties with the senior team.

Zachariassen, the Norwegian – who has enjoyed most of his African coaching stints in neighbouring Ivory Coast – had until the new direction been supervising the Miners’ youth team in recent months.

“It’s untrue I fought the other coach at training, it’s a total lie.

“I am surprised at the decision taken. You go to training without knowing anything. It is not a correct thing,” Tanasijević told Oyerepa FM.

“I am disappointed [about the demotion] but I have started training with the youth side. I love young teams because I love to build the youth,” he added.

The former Berekum Chelsea trainer, who claims to have one month left on his contract, hinted he will be reconsidering his future with the club.

“My contract [is ending] soon. I have one month more. I will see what to do next in the next three days. I will try and know what the best thing for me to do it,” he said.

Svetislav Tanasijevic led AshantiGold to fourth place on the Premier A log in the ongoing Ghana FA Normalization Special Cup.