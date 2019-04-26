AFCON 2019: Ghana Gets $260,000 From CAF To Boost Preparations

Confederation of African Football (CAF) have paid $260,000 to all the countries participating in 2019 AFCON to finance their preparations for the tournament in Egypt.

This year’s Total Africa Cup of Nations will have 24 countries battling it all out for glory.

The aim of the advance payment is to help federations or associations with smaller budgets to meet the expenses of their preliminary preparations.

However, the amounts will be deducted from the premiums to be received by each country at the end of the tournament.

The premiums range between US$ 4.5 million for the eventual champions and US$ 475,000 for the teams that will be eliminated at the group stage.