AFCON 2019: Caleb Ekuban Have A Great Chance To Exhibits His Qualities At AFCON

The agent of Trabzonspor and Ghana forward, Caleb Ekuban says the 25-year-old is 'ready for the big stage' amid talks about his potential involvement in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations finals and a permanent move from Leeds United.

After a torrid season with the English Championship side in the 2017-18 season, the Italian born forward seemed to have gradually rediscovered his form on loan with the Turkish side, having registered eight goals in all competitions so far.

However, at the international level, Ekuban made an instant impact after he was handed a maiden call up to the national team.

Ekuban has two goals in as after two appearances for Ghana, putting himself in a great position to make the Black Stars' final squad for the Afcon finals in Egypt in June and July.

“He [Ekuban] is doing very well at Trabzonspor," Graziano Battistini said, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb.

"He has a great chance of being able to play the Africa Cup.

"He has an important potential and is demonstrating it.

“Trabzonspor will buy him from Leeds.

"He’s footballer ready for big stages. His moment is coming.”

Ekuban has become the subject of transfer speculation as Trabzonspor are reportedly keen to make his move permanent, while various Italian clubs have expressed interest in him.

His parent club Leeds are also reportedly considering giving the striker another opportunity to prove himself at Elland Road, following his recent resurgence.

Ghana have been drawn in Group F at the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off on June 21 in Egypt.

The Black Stars will begin their Afcon campaign against Benin, before meeting Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau as they look to reach the knockout stages.