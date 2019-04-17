Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
17.04.2019 Women Football

Black Queens Coach Name Provisional Squad For WAFU Championship

Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi
Sports Black Queens celebrating WAFU triumph
APR 17, 2019 WOMEN FOOTBALL
Black Queens celebrating WAFU triumph

Head coach of the Black Queens Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo has provided a provisional 30-man squad to help Ghana retain the West Africa Football Union Championship to be staged in Ivory Coast.

According to Tagoe-Quarcoo, the selected team is made up of both young and experienced players.

“The women’s game has changed and now we need a lot of female players who can run and possess the ball very well. We have some young players in the team as well as some experienced players.

"I watched the finals of the Women’s Competition and I have invited two players to join the team," she told the media.

Ghana defeated Ivory coast to win the maiden edition of the WAFU tournament in 2018.

Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi
Joshua Cudjo Nyatsidzi Sports Reporter
TOP STORIES

Ofosu-Ampofo Is Grand Schemer In Recent kidnappings, Fire Ou...

2 hours ago

Let's Gear Up For Power In 2020—Kofi Buah

3 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line