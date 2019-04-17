Black Queens Coach Name Provisional Squad For WAFU Championship

Head coach of the Black Queens Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo has provided a provisional 30-man squad to help Ghana retain the West Africa Football Union Championship to be staged in Ivory Coast.

According to Tagoe-Quarcoo, the selected team is made up of both young and experienced players.

“The women’s game has changed and now we need a lot of female players who can run and possess the ball very well. We have some young players in the team as well as some experienced players.

"I watched the finals of the Women’s Competition and I have invited two players to join the team," she told the media.

Ghana defeated Ivory coast to win the maiden edition of the WAFU tournament in 2018.