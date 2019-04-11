Aston Villa Set To Part Ways With Albert Adomah

Albert Adomah is set to leave English Championship side, Aston Villa at the end of the season with reports suggesting that the Ghanaian winger will return to Middlesbrough.

Adomah who currently plays for Aston Villa could be among a number of players exiting the club as managers plan to keep a relatively younger team.

The 31-year-old has scored 21 goals in 116 appearances since joining the club in August 2016.

And according to birminghammail.co.uk, directors of the club are willing to ensure the team consists of mainly youthful players and have hinted of axing players who fall out of a certain age bracket leaving the Ghanaian with no option than to return to his former club.

“With the offer of a new contract seemingly off the table, it seems likely Adomah will move on this summer.”

“Also, with new head coach Dean Smith and sporting director Jesus Garcia Pitarch expected to overhaul an ageing squad this summer, Adomah is one of several players who may be moved on,” the online portal noted.

Adomah who is keen on securing his future with the Championship club was said to have opened discussion about contract negotiation at the start of the season but was told a new deal would include significantly reduced terms.

The snub resulted in Adomah’s representatives weighing other Championship options with Leeds United and Middleborough being approached, but it was said that Adomah was keen on the latter.

His reason is because he still owns a property on Teesside (a town in the north east of England around the urban centre of Middlesbrough) and remains close to several Middlesbrough players.

Adomah joined Middlesbrough in August 2013 and left to sign for Aston Villa.

He played 130 matches scoring 23 goals and helped his side qualified to play in the English Premier League in the 2017/2018 season before they got relegated that same year.