PSG See Off Nantes To Reach Coupe de France Final

Paris Saint-Germain will play Rennes in the final of the Coupe de France on 27 April after beating Nantes 3-0 on Wednesday night at the Parc des Princes. Marco Verratti scored the opener in the first-half and Kylian Mbappé effectively sealed the tie after 85 minutes.

He scored from the penalty spot to make amends for a missed attempt earlier in the second-half.

Dani Alves added gloss to the scoreline in stoppage time to send PSG into their fifth consecutive Coupe de France final.

"We pushed for the second because it's never easy leading by just one goal," said PSG skipper Thiago Silva. "We deserved the win and it's great for the club to be in the final."

With the 2019 Ligue 1 title virtually wrapped up, PSG are on course for their second consecutive league and cup double but the first of Thomas Tuchel's reign as coach.

The German took over last July from Unai Emery who was deemed ineffectual after twice failing to steer PSG past the last 16 of the Uefa Champions League.

While Tuchel was able to repeat his predecessor's difficulties in the Champions League - PSG were eliminated in the last 16 by Manchester United - he will not be able to match his achievements on a domestic level this season.

Before he was dismissed, Emery led PSG to the Coupe de la Ligue, Coupe de France and Ligue 1 championship.