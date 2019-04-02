Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Ghana Needs A College Of Common Sense To Function Well...
Football News | Apr 2, 2019

Manchester United Eyes Thomas Partey As A Replacement For Ander Herrera

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Thomas Teye Partey has emerged as the main target for Manchester United as a replacement for Ander Herrera.

Herrera is demanding an increase in wages to sign a new contract but the club is refusing to meet the demands of the Spaniard according to reports.

However, multiple reports have also emerged that French side Paris Saint-German have signed a pre-contract with the 26-year-old midfielder and will join the club in the summer from the English.

The speculations have left the Red Devils with the search for options, and it has emerged that Ghana international is the ideal man for Ole Gunnar Solksjear.

Partey has been in stupendous form for Atletico Madrid this season and scored a belter in their 4-0 thrashing of Deportivo Alaves over the weekend.

The 25-year old has played 25 La Liga games this season, scoring three and creating three goals.

